Amanda Lee Flaunts Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Skintight Crop Top And Sweatpants

Canadian fitness trainer and model Amanda Lee posted a new series of photos of herself on social media on Tuesday, April 14, displaying her enviable body. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.1 million followers, and it caught the attention thousands quickly.

The 34-year-old — who is famously known for her fitness regimen — stunned as she was photographed in a number of sexy poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Amanda posed outdoors in what appeared to be a backyard while sitting on a gray couch with a glass of white wine. Her long, highlighted blond hair, which was parted down the middle, did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Amanda wore some light makeup that highlighted her natural beauty and complexion, including light-pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, a pink lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, and a light bronzer and blush. However, it was the model’s killer figure that took center stage in the snapshots as she flaunted her body in a casual yet revealing outfit.

Amanda’s top, which was black, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was very tight-fitting as it hugged her full-figured assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The tank-top’s hemline also only reached just below Amanda’s chest and put her flat and chiseled midriff on full display.

Amanda matched the top with a pair of black sweatpants that further showcased her curvaceous physique as they were quite tight on her. The bottoms, which went down to her ankles, had a high-waisted design that again drew eyes toward her core. She also flaunted her hips and bodacious derriere as she flashed her backside to the camera in the third snapshot.

Amanda finished the look with a few gold bracelets and a pair of black socks.

“Quarantine & wine, a love story,” she wrote in the post’s caption, following the sentiment with a black heart emoji.

Amanda further revealed in the caption that the outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that she is partnered with.

The sizzling slideshow was received with a lot of support from a large number of fans and amassed more than 75,000 likes in just two hours after going going live. More than 700 of Amanda’s followers also took to the comments section to relay their thoughts on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“My queen,” one person commented

“You are so beautiful,” a second user added.

“Wonderful woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Your eyes,” a fourth fan proclaimed, adding a heart eye emoji.

Amanda has shared several smoking-hot looks on Instagram lately. On April 8, she stunned her followers as she sported a revealing pink two-piece sleepwear outfit that left very little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.