Helga Lovekaty Rocks Sheer Lingerie In New Up-Close Instagram Pic

Russian model and actress Helga Lovekaty recently went online and treated her four million Instagram fans to a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Monday, April 13, the model could be seen rocking a see-through, gray-and-purple bra with green and yellow embroidery. The skimpy garment not only allowed Helga to show off her enviable cleavage but she also flashed a glimpse of her nipples. The NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her signature style, Helga opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a foundation that rendered her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, sported a light maroon lip color, gray eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. To ramp up the glam, Helga also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a light-pink polish.

Helga — who, according to The Sun, initially rose to fame after being romantically linked to Colombian footballer James Rodríguez — posed for the snap while standing in a nondescript location. She held a small mirror in her hands, seductively parted her lips, and gazed into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the famous British lingerie retailer, Agent Provocateur.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 82,000 likes, while users also flocked to the comments section to praise Helga’s incredible beauty and share their admiration for her. Such a volume of interest shows that she is very popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“Wow, how can you ALWAYS look so beautiful? Simply mind-blowing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, you are the most beautiful girl in the world! Your beauty is magnificent. Have a great day, my lovely Helga,” another one chimed in.

“You are so perfect, so sexy, and so hot! It’s unbelievable!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexy ensemble.

“What a beautiful bra. It looks great on you, Helga,” they wrote.

While some fans used words and phrases like “you’re flawless,” “innocent angel,” and “my queen,” to express their admiration for Helga, others adopted a millennial approach and posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to let her know how much they adore her.

Many other models and influences also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Ekaterina Zuueva and Pia Muehlenbeck.