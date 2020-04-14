Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Stuns In Black Glittery Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Booty

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has been active on social media while in quarantine with her professional soccer player boyfriend. She tantalized fans in a glittering black swimsuit for her most recent post.

The 28-year-old posted a short video clip for her followers on Tuesday. In the clip the Hugarian showed off her slender frame and performed a little dance which gave viewers an eyeful of the swimwear along with her stunning figure. She faced the camera to start the video which highlighted the front of the high-cut black piece which popped against her bronzed skin.

Varga had been vocal in the past about the importance of social distancing and staying true to her word she did not film this at a beach or another outdoor location but from the comfort of her own home. Her backdrop was drawn grey curtains from a room in her and boyfriend, Graziano Pelle’s house.

The model wore her hair down and had her arms relaxed at her side as she struck several poses in the Instagram post. Her swimsuit had a low v-cut that offered a view of her upper body and made the piece symmetrical to the high-cut bottom. For the second portion of her video she gave a side view of the bikini and her fit physique.

Fans could see the swimsuit had an open back and also gained a shot of Varga’s sculpted backside. She maintained eye contact with the camera throughout the video and glanced over her shoulder while showcasing the back of the swimsuit.

Since the blond stunner shared the clip with her 469,000 Instagram followers more than 7,400 people found their way to hit the “like” button on the sultry post. It received over 150 comments in just over five hours. One fan inquired what brand the swimsuit was and Varga said it was from the Italian swimwear company, LaReveche.

Fans flooded her comments with various emojis and compliments in different languages, and many of them were in Italian. A Middle Eastern influencer named Shahad shared her approval.

“Super hot,” she wrote along with a fire and heart-eye emoji.

“A real Magyar goddess,” a fan replied.

“Absolutely stunning,” a female follower commented.

“Beautiful girl,” added another fan.

Varga gave viewers more eye candy in her Instagram story where she captured herself soaking up rays for “early morning sunbathing.” She also added a spicy clip of her letting her hair down while she wore a tight workout top and listened to singer Dua Lipa’s latest album.