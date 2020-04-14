Donald Trump Unveils Program For Hospitals To Share Unused Ventilators With Areas Of Highest Need

Donald Trump unveiled a new program that would allow hospitals with unused ventilators to share them with areas hit harder by the coronavirus, helping to address a national shortage.

As The Hill reported, the public-private partnership was announced on Tuesday at a White House meeting with healthcare executives. Called the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve, the program aims to rapidly move ventilators from hospitals where they are not being used to regions seeing a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and in need of the critical medical equipment.

Trump said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would help to support the movement of ventilators and would step in when more ventilators are needed.

“Hospitals throughout the country currently have 60,000 unused ventilators,” Trump said. “Through this initiative, your hospitals are committing to lend unused surplus ventilators to other hospitals if they have an immediate need, and you’ve been doing that. We appreciate it.”

Similar programs had already been proposed in some of the hardest-hit areas, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signing an executive order allowing the state to move ventilators from areas of the state where they were not being used to regions where they were in greater need. The metro New York City area had become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with hospitals at times struggling to keep up with the high number of cases.

Many states are expected to reach a peak in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the coming week, including New York where the rise in cases has begun to level off after several weeks of steady increases. Experts have said that social distancing measures will need to remain in place after the cases begin to drop, with some measure of distancing in place until a vaccine is created and widely available.

Trump has taken steps to address the lack of ventilators, using the Defense Production Act to compel companies to begin manufacturing ventilators. He had faced some criticism for failing to do so early enough, with critics saying the Trump administration wasted weeks in January and February when they could have been preparing by building up the reserve of ventilators and other needed medical equipment.

Many state leaders also complained that the federal government was forcing states to compete with one another for supplies, and often outbidding them for medical supplies and equipment. Trump has also drawn controversy for statements that he has authority over when states will ease restrictions and begin to reopen their economies.