‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Kyle Gets Sneaky

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 15, tease that Sharon finds comfort in her ex-husband Jack as she contemplates the next phase of her breast cancer fight. Plus, Kyle and Summer lay a trap for Theo and then start planning Kyle’s real Jabot pitch for Jack.

Sharon (Sharon Case) receives comfort from Jack (Peter Bergman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack is caught up in his own family’s drama. Dina (Marla Adams) is at the Abbott mansion, living out her last days as her health declines due to Alzheimer’s disease. Plus, he is also dealing with Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) fighting constantly. It’s almost enough to drive him crazy. However, he still manages to carve out a little time for his friend and ex-wife, Sharon.

As for Sharon, she’s seriously struggling with her breast cancer fight. Since she found the lump at Christmas, Sharon has received one blow after another. Sure, her family has rallied around her, but the news from her doctor continues to be bad. Now, she’s learned that the chemotherapy did not shrink her tumor enough, so she’s facing surgery. Upon hearing the news, Jack is supportive of Sharon in her battle, and he decides not to burden her too much with any of his own problems considering everything she is dealing with just to have a chance at a future.

While Jack comforts Sharon, Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) enact a plan. They’re onto Theo using Kyle’s assistant as a mole. Because of that, these two set her up by loudly discussing Kyle’s pitch in front of her in hopes that she will pass the fake details on to Theo. Apparently, they are convincing enough for Kendra to take the bait, and she, of course, runs straight to Theo to tell him where he can locate Kyle’s plans for Jabot.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Summer take their work elsewhere and begin creating something to knock Jack’s socks off because the deadline he gave them is quickly approaching. Kyle is desperate to not only beat Theo but also win back his father’s respect. Kyle feels he is the best man for the job because he has been around long enough to understand Jabot’s history and know what it has been in the past. Sure, Theo has some fresh new ideas, but he might not understand the company well enough to take it back to John Abbott’s original vision. Plus, it seems like Theo wants to take the easy way out with stealing from Kyle.