‘American Idol’ Will Continue Airing New Episodes With First Ever At-Home Remote Editions

The show has been airing pre-taped episodes in recent weeks.

For American Idol, the show must go on. After taking time to consider a variety of options as social distancing guidelines went into effect across the country, Variety is reporting that the show plans to move forward with remote episodes that are filmed at home.

These new episodes, which will begin airing on Sunday, April 26, will replace the live shows that were scheduled to follow the other rounds of the competition. Ordinarily, these live shows are filmed on stage in front of an audience and a panel of judges. Now, those shows will replaced by an entirely remote show.

This new version of the show will feature performances from the show’s remaining 20 contestants, who will be performing from their homes across the country. The show’s judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will also be filming the show from their homes, as will host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. Variety reports that additional details as to what this will look like will follow at a later date.

ABC’s third season of the series began on February 16, and has been airing pre-taped episodes through this Sunday. This Sunday’s episode will be the second part of a clip special titled “American Idol – This is Me.”

How will @AmericanIdol continue?

I'll be judging from California ☀️@LionelRichie from LA ????@LukeBryanOnline & @mrBobbyBones in Nashville.????@RyanSeacrest will host from Cali!????

Contestants perform at their house!????

America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER!????️???? pic.twitter.com/DF1emYAfuR — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 14, 2020

The show’s finalists were chosen in a previously recorded Hawaii showcase episode, which aired on April 5. Like many live competition shows, American Idol has faced the question of how it would proceed with new episodes in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following up on Variety‘s reporting, all three of the show’s judges also tweeted out the news, suggesting that every piece of the competition show could still be done from home, including the voting from audience members that usually accompanies the live rounds.

The news of the show’s shifting production plans comes as many live shows have already shifted to an at-home version. Much of late night has made that shift, and Saturday Night Live recently aired an entirely remote edition of the show as well.

American Idol is one of the first reality competition shows to announce a shift in its plans, though. The Voice is still burning through pre-taped “Battle Round” episodes, but the show’s producers face a similar decision whenever it comes time for them to switch to a live format. America’s Got Talent, which isn’t scheduled to air until the summer, has already switched to an online audition process in response to the virus as well.