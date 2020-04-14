Cuban Brunette Aylen Alvarez Flashes Lace Bralette Under Open Blazer In Hot New Photos

Aylen Alvarez showed off her hourglass figure — and incredible fashion sense — with her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 14, with a new update.

The two-photo slideshow captured the Cuban model indoors as she struck different poses by an elegant table and chairs. Alvarez, who also goes by Aylen Davis on Instagram, rocked a bralette with black lace accents. The garment featured a low neckline that teased quite a bit of her ample cleavage.

Alvarez paired her bra with a black blazer, which she wore unbuttoned to expose her midriff and chest. The blazer reached down to her thighs, for an elegant cut. On her lower body, she wore a pair of tiny denim shorts that sat at her bellybutton, hugging her small waistline. A black belt went through the hoops of the shorts, matching the accents of her outfit.

She accessorized her look with a black handbag with a red and white handle. Alvarez also wore a multilayer gold necklace chain that fell all to the way to her crotch, adding sparkle and extra sophistication.

Alvarez opted to wear a full face of makeup, which included heavily accented eyes that captured the vibe of the photo. Nude lipstick helped to balance out the black liner and mascara while bronzer accentuated her high cheekbones.

Unsurprisingly, the update was a hit with her fans. In under an hour of being published, the photos have attracted more than 10,400 likes and upwards of 225 comments, suggesting the post will continue to garner interactions as the day progresses. Users of the photo-sharing platform flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Yes caption [100-mark emoji] [hands raised] hermosa [red heart],” one user wrote, using the Spanish word for “beautiful.”

“You are everything,” replied another fan, including an exasperated face and a series of heart-eyed emoji at the end of the comment.

“Selena vibes,” a third user chimed in, following the message with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“I’m lovinggg the bangs!!” another one added, pairing the reply with a heart-eyed face and several fire emoji.

Alvarez has been quite active on the social media app in the past several days. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she posted another sexy shot just a couple of days ago in which she rocked a swimsuit that did her curves nothing but favors. The leopard-print one-piece featured a zip-up accent with thin straps and a low neckline that left her cleavage showing. She completed her look with a bucket hat, and a pair of chunky platform sandals.