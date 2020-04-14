Elena Romanova Rocks A Gray Bra And Nude Panties, Shows Off Major Skin On Instagram

Ukrainian model Elena Romanova recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.2 million followers to yet another hot, lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday morning, Elana could be seen rocking a gray bra that she teamed with a pair of nude panties. To spice things up, she struck a side pose which enabled her to put her pert derrière and a glimpse of sideboob on full display.

To ramp up the glam, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a dewy foundation that rendered her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a shimmery pink blush, sported a mauve shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, and wore gray eyeshadow. She finished off her makeup application with a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

Elena, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back. She stood in her living room and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, she informed her followers that the photoshoot was carried out by Los Angeles-based photography service, Moezart. She also asked her fans whether she should continue posting her steamy snaps on Instagram.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture racked up more than 23,000 likes, while fans also left more than 400 comments in which they not only praised Elena for her hot figure but they also encouraged her to share more snaps with them.

“Please, give us all a reason to be happy during these difficult times [by posting more steamy snaps],” one of her fans commented.

“You’re a Goddess with a gorgeous body,” another user chimed in.

“Yesss, you gorgeous princess![heart-eyes emoji]. I love you so much,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s ensemble.

“This lingerie is so sexy. Looks even better on your body,” they wrote.

While some fans used words and phrases like “so perfect,” “you’re amazing,” and “truly beautiful,” to let Elena know how much they adore her, others opted for a millennial approach and posted countless, hearts, fire, peach and kiss emoji.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Pandora Blue and Gia Macool.

Elena often wows her legions of admirers on IG with her skin-baring snaps. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a highly-NSFW snap last month in which she was featured rocking a nude-colored lingerie set with a g-string thong.