Christina Aguilera Urges Fans To Stay Home While Posing In White Bathrobe

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to share new photos of herself during her quarantine and they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Aint No Other Man” songstress wrapped herself in a white bathrobe that covered the majority of her body. She displayed a hint of her decolletage and opted for some heavy makeup. Aguilera applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and eyeshadow for the occasion. She sported her curly blond hair half up in a ponytail and left the rest down. The “Can’t Hold Us Down” hitmaker appeared to have nail polish on her fingernails as well as a different coat of colors on her toenails. Aguilera wore no visible accessories and looked very glammed-up while at home.

In the first shot, she was photographed sitting down on a black leather sofa. The “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper rested her feet on the couch and placed one arm in her lap. Aguilera looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smirk and oozed fierceness. She went barefoot for the image and looked comfy in the comfort of her own house.

In the next slide, the former coach on The Voice was captured with her daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, 5, in a bedroom. Her child held a Disney Princess book in her hand while the two were snapped from the side. Aguilera sat on the side of the bed with white sheets and Rutler stood up. Aguilera put on white Chanel sliders which had the designer’s signature logo printed on them.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of high-profile celebrities are urging their social media audience to stay at home.

For her caption, the “Not Myself Tonight” entertainer asked fans if anyone else was living in their robe during their quarantine. She expressed that it’s important worth it to stay at home to “help flatten the curve right now.” Aguilera sent love and strength to her followers and put the hashtag “Stay Home.”

In the span of three days, her post racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“Queen, even in a robe,” one user wrote.

“And you still manage to look gorgeous!!” another devotee shared.

“If I looked this good in a robe, I’d live in it,” remarked a third fan.

“Staying at home but not looking fabulous like you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, the pop diva attended the Mulan 2020 premiere. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she performed two songs in the film and wore an eye-catching ensemble at the premiere.