Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Rocks Bubblegum Pink Workout Set In New Beach Photos

Georgia Gibbs shared a series of new photos and videos with her 724,000 Instagram fans on Monday, April 13, to show how she spent her Easter weekend. The update captured the model with her boyfriend at the beach as she rocked a workout set that showcased her killer body.

The post showed the Australia native and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocking a bubblegum pink set that made her sun-kissed skin and golden hair pop.

Gibbs had on a sports bra with thick straps that went over her shoulders. The top boasted a low neckline that dipped into her chest, teasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The bra had a strong elastic band at the bottom that offered a good amount of support.

She teamed her top with a pair of biker shorts that sat around her navel, exposing her small waist and toned midriff. The yoga shorts clung to her legs, helping to showcase her slim but strong quads. Gibbs also had a white sweater, which she wrapped around her shoulders.

In her caption, Gibbs said she finally reunited with her boyfriend after three months. She previously shared that they went to Australia for the holidays, but he returned to her home in Los Angeles after renewing his visa while she stayed a bit longer. However, they were unable to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be separated.

The post proved to be popular among her loyal followers. Since being posted, the slideshow has attracted more than 16,900 likes and over 100 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of Gibbs took to the comments section to send her their love and shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous girl,” one user wrote, following the message with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“[Y]ou shine,” chimed in another fan, pairing the comment with a purple heart emoji.

“REUNITED,” replied a third fan, trailing the comment with a long string of yellow heart emoji.

“Reunited [heart-eyed face emoji] so much love to you!!” another one added, including a face blowing a heart kiss emoji at the end of the reply.

Gibbs has been wearing a whole lot of athleticwear during the pandemic. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, Gibbs wrote in a recent post that changing into workout sets makes her “feel cute & more ‘together’ than being in pjs until 6pm.” In the accompanying snapshot, she wore sporty set in a lilac shade of purple that contrasted beautifully with her golden blond hair. She had on a pair of leggings and a crop top tied in the middle.