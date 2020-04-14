Lucia Javorcekova Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sheer Lace Bodysuit

Lucia Javorcekova showed off her dangerous curves on social media on Tuesday, April 14, and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. The Slovakian model wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her striking beauty and amazing body in a sheer lace lingerie bodysuit.

In her latest Instagram update, Lucia was snapped inside her apartment, standing near a glass window that overlooked the stunning view of the city, with a white dreamcatcher hanging over the handle. She posed sideways with her backside facing the photographer, flaunting her famous derriere in white lingerie. She looked over her shoulder while her arms were raised to her head, running her fingers through her hair as she smiled at the camera.

The light coming in from the windows highlighted some parts of her flawless skin. Also, the white bodysuit was a nice contrast to her bronzed complexion.

Lucia rocked a turtleneck bodysuit made of sheer lace fabric. Notably, her sideboob was visible underneath the garment, much to the delight of her fans. The skimpy attire featured a cheeky design that gave viewers a good look at her bare booty. Also, the low-cut sides flaunted her trim waist and flat midsection, and the high leg cuts helped elongate her legs.

The 29-year-old kept things simple by not adding any jewelry to her barely-there outfit. She kept her highlighted tresses loose, seemingly unstyled, and wore a full face of makeup. The application consisted of sheer foundation, darkened eyebrows, several coats of black mascara, and bronzer. She completed the glamorous look by applying brown lipstick.

Some followers were eager to know where the lingerie was from, unfortunately, Lucia didn’t mention a brand in the post. She also didn’t disclose any information about the person who took the stunning photo.

Avid fans wasted no time showing some love for the jaw-dropping new addition to her feed. Since going live to the popular photo-sharing platform, the update has racked up more than 100,000 likes and about 1,045 comments. Followers went to the comments section of the post and wrote adoring messages to Lucia, while others raved about her gorgeous physique.

“I absolutely love that smile and I admire your body! You are so perfect,” a fan commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Goddess of all goddesses,” gushed another admirer.

“You are perfection. Your body is stunning! By the way, your view looks amazing,” added a third social media user.

“One of the best models on the planet. The outfit suited your beautiful figure,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.