‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Stuns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday reveals confrontations between Nick and Adam as well as Phyllis and Chelsea. Plus, Nikki hopes Victoria will reconcile with Victor, and Amanda gets yet another job offer.

At the Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pleaded with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to reconcile with Victor (Eric Braeden). Nikki let her daughter know that Victor swore that he didn’t have anything to do with AJ’s death. However, Victoria wondered why Victor allowed Adam (Mark Grossman) to take over so quickly, then. Nikki admitted that there is more to the story. Even so, Victoria wasn’t interested in making up with Victor. After Victoria left, Victor came in, and he and Nikki argued over Victor not telling her the whole truth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) visited Adam at Newman Enterprises to mark the first day of his new job. Adam wished that Victor had actually chosen him to run Newman instead of him having to resort to blackmail to take over the family company. After she left Newman, Chelsea met up with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at Society. They discussed Chloe’s new maternity line, and then Chelsea revealed that Adam is CEO at Newman, which left Chloe stunned. Although Chloe wondered if it was temporary, Chelsea let her friend know that it was a permanent change in power.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) concluded a meeting at The Grand Phoenix, and he left. Then, Lily asked Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for some advice on a contract. After Amanda read over it, Lily offered her a job with Chancellor Media. Amanda was surprised, and she wondered if Lily and Devon (Bryton James) had teamed up to make amends because he’d also offered her a job with New Hope. Lily said it was all a coincidence, and Amanda promised to think about it. Later at the office, Lily let Billy know she’d made Amanda the job offer, and he was happy about the prospect of working with his friend.

Upstairs at the hotel, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) enjoyed some adult time, and then he left after they made a date for dinner. Nick showed up at the Crimson Lights patio, and he saw Victor’s press release about Adam. Since Victoria was there, Nick tried to get the details from her. Victoria filled her brother in on Adam’s blackmail, and she expressed her disbelief that he’d allowed Adam to take over so quickly. Nick was furious, and he left. Then, Billy showed up briefly, and Amanda spotted him talking to Victoria and left. Billy and Victoria briefly chatted about work.

At Society, Phyllis caught Adam’s press conference and made a snarky comment to Chelsea. Then Chelsea talked about Phyllis being alone, and Phyllis dropped the bombshell that she and Nick are back together. Phyllis said that she and Nick would easily beat out her and Adam.

Finally, Nick barged into the CEO’s office at Newman and yelled at Adam that he wouldn’t get away with it, but Adam noted that he already did.