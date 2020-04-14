‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Explains Why Fans May Never See Boyfriend Brock Davies On The Show

Scheana Marie won't be seen with Brock Davies during Season 8 and may not be seen with him during Season 9.

Scheana Marie recently opened up about her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

On the April 10 episode of her podcast, Scheananigans, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that because she didn’t meet Brock until three weeks after she and her co-stars wrapped filming on Season 8, there will be nothing of Brock seen on the upcoming episodes.

She then said that because Brock lives and works two hours away from her Marina Del Rey home, it is possible that fans will not get to see him on Season 9 either. That said, Scheana acknowledged to her guest, co-star Kristen Doute, that if Brock is kept off camera during the show’s potential ninth season, it will not be in the style of Lala Kent, who famously kept her relationship with fiance Randall Emmett off the show until January, even though they began dating in early 2018.

“He doesn’t live in Los Angeles and runs a business seven days a week down in San Diego. So I don’t know how much, if at all, you will see him if there’s a Season 9 but it’s not because I’m being a b***h,” Scheana explained.

According to Scheana, she has enjoyed getting to know her boyfriend off-camera and thinks it will be weird once filming begins on Vanderpump Rules Season 9. After all, they’ve never been seen together on the show and haven’t dated during production.

Scheana went on to say that when it comes to her relationship with Brock, she’s done her best to keep things to herself, at least for the most part. As she explained, she and Brock still haven’t done a hard status post with one another, aside from the image Scheana shared of the two of them in Bali last November.

“I did the one in Bali, where you can’t see his face and I didn’t tag him just to be like, ‘Hey boys, I’m off the market.’ I’ve been posting stories and stuff but I’m like, ‘I don’t need to post it all over Instagram every week to have people comment nasty sh*t below,'” she explained.

Scheana added that she is currently enjoying the “quarantine bubble” she and Brock have been living in for the past few weeks.

As The Inquisitr reported in February, Scheana admitted that her romance with Brock feels like the first real relationship she’s been in. According to a report from People magazine at the time, Scheana said during a Bravo interview on Valentine’s Day that she told herself she was happy in the past, even when she never truly was.