Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Sizzles In Striped Bikini And Roller Skates In Hot New Photo

Kayla Erin shared a hot new update with her 856,000 Instagram fans on Monday, April 13, when she took to the popular social media app to post a collage of herself rocking a bikini and roller skates.

The side-by-side photos showed the Australian cosplay model outdoors. Erin rocked a tiny bikini top with white straps and a white-and-blue striped print. The triangles were small, baring her ample cleavage.

Erin teamed her bikini with a pair of itty-bitty Daisy Dukes that sat around her navel. The shorts barely covered her lower body, teasing quite a bit of her derriere. The bottoms included a black strap with blue and white letters that crisscrossed down the sides.

Erin completed her look with a pair of white roller skates with bubblegum pink wheels, which she wore over white knee-high socks with pink stripes at the top.

The first picture showed Erin sitting down as she faced the camera. For the second, she kneeled on the floor, with her left side toward the viewer.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers. Since being posted, it has attracted more than 34,800 likes and over 150 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to respond to her caption, in which she said she wished her followers were holding up OK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think I could even sit in roller skates without falling over and hurting myself,” one user wrote, including a laughing-crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“It’s been rough but I’m ngl [not going to lie], your content makes it a little more bearable,” replied another one, following the message with a cat with heart eyes and a drooling face emoji.

“How am I doing? The 8 o’clock curfew has been extended for another two weeks in my country so I got that going for me,” a third user added.

“[Y]ou just made it better!” another one chimed in, topping the reply with a string of purple heart emoji.

Erin constantly shares her sexy body and costumes to her followers on Instagram. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted a photo of herself in a mermaid cosplay. She rocked a bodysuit with a gold top with black details that created a scale-like pattern. The top had short sleeves and a plunging neckline that reached to her stomach. The bottom part of the bodysuit was made up of a shiny green material that gave off mermaid vibes.