Mariam Olivera Rocks A See-Through Top And Shorts, Sticks Her Booty Out In New Instagram Post

American Instagram model Mariam Olivera recently took to her page and posted a new booty picture to wow her 900-000-plus followers.

In the picture, which she uploaded on Tuesday, April 14, she could be seen rocking a see-through black top, one that she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. To spice things up, Mariam turned her back toward the camera and stuck her booty out. She rested her elbows on the fence of a porch and seductively looked into the camera to strike a pose.

Mariam sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She opted for foundation, a light-pink lipstick, pink blush, and a thick coat of mascara. She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back.

Mariam included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote the words, “yes, tell me.” She, however, did not provide any context to her statement.

Within two hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 33,000 likes while fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 770 messages for Mariam in which they showered her with numerous compliments.

“Why are you so beautiful? I love your eyes,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That booty is out of this world!” another one chimed in.

“Did anyone tell you that you are the most beautiful woman in the world?” a third admirer questioned.

“So perfect. God must’ve made you when he was in quarantine,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “too hot,” “my wife,” and “absolutely gorgeous,” to express their admiration for Mariam.

Prior to sharing the latest snap, she posted two more pics from the same photoshoot. In the pics, she provided her fans with a frontal view of her ensemble and put her bare midriff and sexy thighs on full display. The model struck a pose while sitting on a brown sofa, placed against the background of a window.

In the first snap, she held her hand behind her neck, allowed her hair to cascade over her right shoulder and bosom, and looked away from the camera. The second picture was a similar one but this time, she closed her eyes, lifted her chin, and slightly puckered her lips.

As of this writing, the snaps have garnered more than 59,000 likes and close to a thousand comments which prove that Mariam is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked the snap to show appreciation and support, including Mexican model Viviane Lomelin and Amber Torres.