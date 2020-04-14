Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Flaunts Insane Quads And Abs In Tiny Shorts

Anita Herbert teased her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 14, with a snapshot of herself in minimal clothing that showcased her abs and quads.

The Hungarian fitness trainer and model was captured indoors in front of white curtains. Herbert faced the camera as she stood with her legs hips-width apart, which showed off her toned thighs.

Herbert wore a pair of tiny light gray sweat shorts that tied in the front. The bottoms were super short and sat low on her frame, leaving her chiseled stomach on full display. She drove up the hems of the short to further expose her quads.

Herbert paired her shorts with a white crop top. The top featured short sleeves and a black print across the chest that read, “Fit queens fix each other’s crowns.” The top reached just below her sternum, exposing her sensational figure.

In the photo, she held a large container of supplements in one arm and a bowl of popcorn in the other. Herbert explained in the caption that she likes to add a scoop of vegan chocolate protein by ONEST Health and a tablespoon of cocoa powder to her warm popcorn for a healthy snack. Having a healthy snack option on hand was among one of the several tips she included in the post to help curb overeating while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within two hours of going live, the post has attracted more than 12,200 likes and upwards of 200 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing platform who are fans of Herbert took to the comments section to thank her for her useful posts and to share their own experiences with overeating during the quarantine.

“You [were] the first bikini pro who inspired me to train bikini workouts from one of your exellent workout videoes on YouTube. Love your awesome workouts and outfits,” one user wrote, following the comment with a star-struck face, a flexed bicep, praying hands, a 100-mark and a heart emoji.

“Really helpful thank you,” replied another one, trailing the message with a flexed bicep.

“Such a babe [purple heart] love the top,” a third one chimed in, including a fire and a flexed bicep emoji at the end of the comment.

“These are wonderful tips! I like adding lemon to my water. It adds flavor and it’s good for digestion. My diet has always been my biggest challenge. Hitting my protein goals does help!” added another user.