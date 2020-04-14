Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Flaunts Insane Quads And Abs In Tiny Shorts

Anita Herbert teased her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 14, with a snapshot of herself in minimal clothing that showcased her abs and quads.
The Hungarian fitness trainer and model was captured indoors in front of white curtains. Herbert faced the camera as she stood with her legs hips-width apart, which showed off her toned thighs.
Herbert wore a pair of tiny light gray sweat shorts that tied in the front. The bottoms were super short and sat low on her frame, leaving her chiseled stomach on full display. She drove up the hems of the short to further expose her quads.
Herbert paired her shorts with a white crop top. The top featured short sleeves and a black print across the chest that read, “Fit queens fix each other’s crowns.” The top reached just below her sternum, exposing her sensational figure.
In the photo, she held a large container of supplements in one arm and a bowl of popcorn in the other. Herbert explained in the caption that she likes to add a scoop of vegan chocolate protein by ONEST Health and a tablespoon of cocoa powder to her warm popcorn for a healthy snack. Having a healthy snack option on hand was among one of the several tips she included in the post to help curb overeating while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
????Having trouble sticking to your diet at home?! . You are NOT alone!???? . Being bored, anxious while stuck at home can easily lead us into overeating???? . If this is YOU, read my tips below: . 1️⃣Create a routine! If you meal prep, continue to do so, if you don't put yourself on a meal plan and give yourself set meals and snacks to eat at specific times. That way you can work out how long until your next meal???? . 2️⃣If you find you are over-consuming, implement a fast. Don’t eat your first meal until 1-2pm. That way you can consume your food in a smaller eating window. This works great, especially if hunger is your main issue.⏰???????? (I intermittent fast 5 x a week) . 3️⃣Be flexible, you can’t just chuck out or stop buying food for your partner/kids/ to enjoy. But you can be flexible with your diet! Always hit your protein intake. Your fat/carbohydrate intake can fluctuate as long as calories are close.???????????????? . 4️⃣Keep a food diary, if you need to write down food items before you eat them, it may make you think twice, instead of a subconscious mindset. 5️⃣Out of sight, out of mind! ???? Make those yummy foods hard to reach, I always hide my sweet somewhere where i dont constantly see them. (All my peanut butters are locked in my hubby’s safe that only opens with his fingerprint ????????????????) . 6️⃣Always have healthy snacks ready to eat. My go to lately is chocolate protein popcorn ???????? (I mix 1 scoop of Vegan Chocolate Protein by @onesthealth + 1 tbsp cocoa powder and add it to the warm popcorn ???? so good!) . 7️⃣Portion out your foods before you eat them (nuts, cookies, chips etc) Don’t just grab the entire bag because it’s impossible to put it down???? ????❌????✔️ . 8️⃣An obvious one, if you are feeling hungry drink water before you eat. Are you really hungry or just bored?!????????♀️ . 9️⃣Tea/ black ☕️ also help with appetite suppression. . ????Keep your mind active, find a new hobby at home. Meditate, study something new, binge a movie series! Whatever you enjoy – keep yourself busy to keep yourself out of the cupboard.????????♀️ . Please also share your tips in the comments.???? . Keep working hard, stay safe ladies. And remember, Focus on better, not perfect. #loveyouall❤️
Within two hours of going live, the post has attracted more than 12,200 likes and upwards of 200 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing platform who are fans of Herbert took to the comments section to thank her for her useful posts and to share their own experiences with overeating during the quarantine.
“You [were] the first bikini pro who inspired me to train bikini workouts from one of your exellent workout videoes on YouTube. Love your awesome workouts and outfits,” one user wrote, following the comment with a star-struck face, a flexed bicep, praying hands, a 100-mark and a heart emoji.
“Really helpful thank you,” replied another one, trailing the message with a flexed bicep.
“Such a babe [purple heart] love the top,” a third one chimed in, including a fire and a flexed bicep emoji at the end of the comment.
“These are wonderful tips! I like adding lemon to my water. It adds flavor and it’s good for digestion. My diet has always been my biggest challenge. Hitting my protein goals does help!” added another user.