‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Celebrated Easter As A Blended Family With Boyfriend Travis Mullen, See Photos

Gina Kirschenheiter showcased family photos on Instagram.

Gina Kirschenheiter celebrated Easter on Sunday with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their combined six children.

After being put on hiatus from filming the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gina has been spending plenty of time with her new man and after her kids spent some time with their dad, Matt Kirschenheiter, at the end of last month, the group reunited with Gina and Travis at the new home they share in Southern California.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s Style & Living on April 14, Gina and Travis marked a major milestone over the weekend as they celebrated the holiday for the very first time and included each of children in their festivities. As fans of the Bravo reality series well know, Gina and Matt, who she split from last year, share three kids, including Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, and Travis is dad to three children as well, including two daughters and a son, ages 8, 6, and 3.

In an Instagram post shared on April 13, Gina and Travis were seen in a number of photos, both with their kids and without. In the first photo, the couple, who began dating at the end of last summer, posed in front of the front door of their home as Travis planted a kiss on a smiling Gina’s cheek. In a second image, Gina and Travis smiled for the camera as their six kids stood in front of them in matching outfits.

For the holiday, all of the boys of the family, including Travis, wore blue button downs as Gina stunned in an orange and pink dress and the young girls wore very similar white dresses and matching white shoes.

In other photos taken on Easter, Gina and Travis’ kids were seen seated at a table in their home as they prepared to enjoy a colorful pancake breakfast with one another.

In the caption of Gina’s photo, the mother of three said that she and Travis had the best time celebrating the holiday together as a family before including hashtags for the Easter holiday and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina opened up about her relationship with Travis to Bravo’s The Daily Dish last September, revealing that things were “really good” between her and Travis at the time.

“I’m happy,” she confirmed. “It’s different [from my previous relationship], but I think you don’t really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one.”