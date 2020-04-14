James Gray To Seek Libertarian Party’s Presidential Nomination

James P. Gray announced his intention to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election. The former Orange County Superior Court justice — who was the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential nominee during the 2012 election — announced he had joined the fray via his email list, according to Reason.

Gray, 75, made the decision to join the race following the withdrawal of Lincoln Chafee, which the former Rhode Island governor announced last week via Facebook. Gray had previously been a supporter of Chafee’s candidacy and was asked about potentially running in his place by Chafee staffers. Although he was initially hesitant to become a candidate himself, Gray received positive response about the possibility when consulting with high-ranking party members around the country, he wrote in the newsletter.

Gray also had the luxury of a potential running mate in Larry Sharpe, the former Libertarian gubernatorial candidate for New York in 2018. When Sharpe expressed a willingness to join Gray on the ticket, the decision to enter the contest became easier.

“During the discussion, I told Larry that if he would be my running mate, I would throw my hat in the ring. On Friday, April 10 he agreed. So that afternoon we had a Zoom meeting of Governor Chafee’s staff, along with the campaign manager of Riverside County Board of Supervisor Jeff Hewitt’s campaign where we introduced ourselves to each other and then started planning our campaign.”

Formerly a member of the Republican Party, Gray officially joined the Libertarian’s cause in 1998 after a failed bid for the congressional seat in California’s 46th congressional district. He went on to run for the United States Senate in 2004 and was a keynote speaker at the Libertarian National Convention that same year. Eight years later, he joined former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson’s presidential bid in which the Libertarian candidate receiving nearly 1 percent of the popular vote. It was the best turnout to date for the Libertarians in the general election. Along with running mate Bill Weld, Johnson would eventually surpass that performance in 2016.

In addition to his history within the party, Gray’s resume as an anti-drug war activist may serve him in currying the favor of Libertarian voters. In 2001, he authored the book Why Our Drug Laws Have Failed and What We Can Do About It – A Judicial Indictment of the War on Drugs. Later, he was the co-sponsor of an initiative that aimed to have cannabis production and consumption regulated like wine in California.