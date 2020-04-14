Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Black Bikini

Qimmah Russo showed off plenty of skin to her 1.5 million Instagram fans on Monday, April 13, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a three-picture slideshow of herself in a tiny bikini.

The fitness model and trainer grouched down on a green carpet that resembled grass in front of a beige wall. Russo didn’t include a geotag with her post.

Russo sported a black two-piece bathing with clear straps. Her bikini top featured tiny triangles that bared quite a lot of her cleavage. The straps went around her neck while the cups were connected via another one that wrapped around her torso.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms featuring the same transparent straps. The bottoms consisted of a small upside-down triangle while the straps sat a bit higher on her hips, putting her strong lower body in full evidence. Russo didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

All three photos were similar, with slight variations in her facial expression and head position. Her blond-dyed hair was tied at the top while the bottoms half was loose, cascading onto her chest.

In under a day of being posted, the slideshow has garnered more than 42,300 likes and over 620 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of Russo used the space below the photos to express their thoughts about this particular look, while complimenting her in general.

“Baby, please continue to stay strong. I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing your growth over the years and you’re only get better. Please continue to inspire us on a path or health and self care. Love you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart.

“[M]y fav look on you,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyed face and a fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Oh yes ma’am!!! Serving looks on a plattaaa,” said a third user, topping the reply with a fire and a heart with arrow emoji.

“You are pushing an 11 [four fire emoji] you are perfect,” another one added.

Russo often shows off her fit physique on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another post in which she rocked a sexy bikini. She had on a string bikini whose top featured two triangular cups that covered up barely anything and featured a print with bold shades of red and yellow. Her bottoms had thin black straps that tied on the sides, baring her hips.