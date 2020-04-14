Shantal Monique Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In Barely-There Bikini

When it comes to flaunting her curves on social media, Shantal Monique is something of a pro. She knows how to work the camera, and she also knows how to flaunt her curves. In her latest Instagram update on Tuesday, she showed off her ample chest in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Shantal’s bikini was made from a multi-colored print fabric. The top had amazingly narrow cups that went down the middle of her breasts covering her nipples and leaving the rest of them uncovered. The number also flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms were revealing, amounting to little more than a strip of fabric between her legs and thin straps around her hips.

The model’s post featured her sitting under what appeared to be a bridge or pier. She did not say when or where the photo was taken.

The picture captured Shantal from a side angle as she sat on a concrete support. She gave the camera a sultry look as she leaned back on her hands, making her chest a focal point. The pose also showcased her taut abs. The model raised one knee in a seductive fashion, showing off her toned thighs. The curve of her bare hip was also visible.

Shantal wore her hair parted in the middle and straightened. Her makeup application included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips.

In a lengthy post, Shantal wrote about the importance of self care, pointing out it was OK to feel emotions. She also asked her followers to share some of their tips for taking care of themselves emotionally.

Some of her fans shared their tips, while dozens of others thanked her for her encouraging words.

“Great words of encouragement! Love this! Thanks for sharing Beautiful Lady!,” one admirer wrote.

“We thank you for your inspiration and beauty. Thank you for all of your excellent posts! You’re the very best!,” a second Instagram user replied.

Other admirers raved over how sexy she looked in the picture.

“Omg this picture is stunning!! You’re amazing! Love your bikini too,” gushed a third follower.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous with an amazing body!!” a fourth fan commented.

There can be no denying that Shantal has an incredible figure. Thankfully for her fans, she seems to enjoy showing if off. Over the weekend, she flaunted her curves in a bright red bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes while grilling steaks outside.