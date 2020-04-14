Rita Wilson Talks ‘Extreme Side Effects’ Of Chloroquine, Including Vertigo & Nauseau

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks were among the first to test positive for the virus.

Rita Wilson is opening up about the dangers of using chloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus. In a new interview on CBS This Morning with Gayle King, Wilson discussed the side effects of the drug, which she was given as a treatment for the virus.

In the past, chloroquine has been used as a treatment for malaria, and it’s currently being studied as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Wilson said that, after taking chloroquine, her fever, which had been as high as 102 degrees at some points, subsided. The actress clarified, though, that she wasn’t sure that it was the chloroquine that had led to her recovery.

“I can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug worked or if it was just time for my fever to break, but my fever did break. But the chloroquine had extreme side effects,” Wilson said.

Wilson then elaborated on precisely what those side effects were, saying that she suffered from nausea and vertigo as a result of the drugs. She also said that it led to extreme weakness in her muscles.

“I could not walk,” she said.

The actress, who went through treatment with her husband, Tom Hanks, cautioned people against using the drug too liberally.

“I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don’t really know if it’s helpful in this case,” Wilson said.

In discussing her own symptoms, Wilson said that in addition to a fever, she also experienced aches and chills, and felt consistently uncomfortable. At the time she didn’t realize this, but Wilson also said that looking back on it she believes she was losing her sense of taste and smell as well.

Although both she and Hanks dealt with the virus at the same time, Wilson said that Hanks’s symptoms were much less severe than her own. Wilson said that Hanks’s fever was more mild than hers, and that he never lost his sense of taste or smell. Still, it took both of them the same amount of time to recover.

After announcing their diagnosis almost a month ago, Wilson and Hanks spent five days in an Australian hospital being treated for the virus. After they were released, they then spent several weeks in isolation to keep from spreading the virus. Wilson said that, although she doesn’t know exactly how she and Hanks contracted the virus, they have learned that the two of them contracted it at the same time.