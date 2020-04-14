Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds And Her Kids Spend Their First Easter Without Her Estranged Husband Jim

Meghan King Edmonds and her children are living in Los Angeles.

Meghan King Edmonds and her three children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and 22-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, celebrated their first Easter without her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On April 14, Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared details about the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s west coast-based celebration, which took place over five months after Jim suddenly filed for divorce following just five years of marriage.

According to the report, Easter was much different for Meghan in 2020, not only because she was without Jim, but also due to the fact that she and her kids were in the midst of a nationwide quarantine, which has currently restricted the family from leaving their rental home.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Meghan and her kids have been living in Los Angeles since earlier this year after Meghan nabbed a gig as a podcast host in the area and Hart began attending treatment for his neurological disorder nearby. Meanwhile, Jim has remained in St. Louis, where he moved into the home he and Meghan planned to live in together prior to their October 2019 breakup.

On Sunday, amid her Easter celebration with Aspen, Hayes, and Hart, Meghan shared two photos on her Instagram page of her family enjoying one another’s company at home. In her first photo, Meghan was seen sitting on a white chair in a cozy white robe with her twin boys on her lap and Aspen standing in front of her at their table. In the second photo, one of Meghan’s sons was seen attempting to help Aspen with a craft she was working on.

Meghan appeared to be quite comfortable in the photos with her hair pulled back and no makeup on her face.

“Easter Sunday with my peeps,” she wrote in the caption. “Facetimes with family members, in-house egg hunts, PJ’s all day & even a surprise visit from our cousins (even though they stayed in the driveway while we chatted from our balcony)… it’s the new norm for holidays but I’m feeling lucky and grateful.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan and Jim are currently at odds following a suspicious post shared to Meghan’s social media pages earlier this month. As fans may have seen, Meghan lip-synced to a TikTok video days ago in which she mentioned that her feelings for her ex, who she did not mention by name, had died and shortly thereafter, Jim’s rep clapped back with a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in which Meghan was slammed as “pathetic” and “immature.”