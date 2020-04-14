Yanet Garcia Flaunts Flawless Figure And Rock-Hard Abs In Revealing Two-Piece Outfit

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia sent temperatures soaring on social media on Tuesday, April 14, after she posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself that displayed her fit figure. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post with her 13.2 million followers on Instagram as it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 29-year-old beauty was photographed indoors and exuded an extremely sexy vibe. She took center stage in the snapshot as she posed sitting down on a backless recamier with her legs parted. Yanet further rested her hands on her knees as she pouted and directed her strong gaze straight into the camera’s lens. Her medium-length brunette hair, which featured some blond highlights, was styled in curls and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Yanet sported a full face of glamorous makeup that included a smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, a nude lip, eyelash extensions, and likely foundation. Nonetheless, it was her killer figure that stole the show as she flaunted her curves in a stylish yet revealing two-piece outfit that left barely anything to the imagination.

Up top, Yanet rocked a knitted long-sleeve blouse that featured several geometric patterns on it. The skintight top, which was cropped, tightly hugged Yanet’s full-figured assets as it displayed her chiseled core and rock-hard abs — the result of her famous workout sessions.

She paired the top with a matching pair of bottoms that were so minuscule they were akin to underwear. The shorts were also high-waisted and highlighted Yanet’s curvy figure as they drew further attention to her midriff.

Yanet finished the look off with open-toed lace-up stiletto heels and a pair of drop earrings.

Yanet did not indicate where the photo was taken but in the post’s caption she left her fans with a wise quote on the sexes.

“A woman is the reflection of her man. If you love her to the point of madness, she will become it,” she wrote.

The sizzling post was met with instantaneous approval and support from tens of thousands of fans and amassed more than 68,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after going live. More than 300 of Yanet’s followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, her looks, and her outfit.

“You are gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Precious,” a second follower added in Spanish.

“Dreamy,” a third fan chimed in.

“So beautiful,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The fitness model has blessed her fans with a number of eye-catching shots on Instagram lately. On April 10, she wowed after she posted a photo that showed off her bodacious derriere in skintight zebra print leggings, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 450,000 likes.