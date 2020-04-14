Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Hopes Coronavirus Will Change People’s Views On Abortion

Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of the football program at the University of Michigan spoke about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak during a recent interview. He said the virus has made people more thoughtful of others and learn the value of life and mentioned how “horrendous” abortions are.

With the country shut down and all major sports suspended many have wondered when the country will return to normalcy. As reported by USA Today, Harbaugh sat down for a podcast interview with Jay Nordlinger, who is an editor at the National Review and a childhood friend of the football coach.

At the beginning of the hour-long discussion, the 56-year-old spoke about his “hope” that the sports world would return to action soon. Near the end of the interview, the Wolverines coach said there had been some silver lining from the widespread outbreak as he noticed a growth in empathy.

“Even now, as we all go through what we’re going through with COVID-19, I see people more concerned about others,” Harbaugh said.

“God has virtually stopped the world from spinning. I don’t think it’s coincidence.”

The football coach mentioned being a man of devout faith and how he believed that with the country on lockdown, people should use the time to reflect on their “faith” and “respect for God.” He noticed more discussions taking place about valuing life. Harbaugh expressed hope for others to continue these values after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“You see people taking more of a view of sanctity of life,” he said on the podcast.

Then, the coach continued speaking about the value of life and added how abhorrent he thought it was that people had abortions.

“And lastly, abortion. We talk about the sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous.”

There was an awkward silence after Harbaugh’s statement on abortions and after several seconds of silence, Nordlinger moved on. The coach’s thoughts on the controversial issue brought strong reactions online. College football writer Alex Kirshner asked if Harbaugh meant the virus was a form of punishment.

“Is this Jim Harbaugh saying God sent coronavirus to punish us for abortion?” he tweeted to his 13,000 followers.

Some of the over 200 comments accused Kirshner of misinterpreting Harbaugh’s sentiments.

“That’s a huge reach dude,” one responded.

Many derided the Wolverines coach’s comments while others replied with support for the coach’s anti-abortion thoughts.

“I just became a fan of Jim Harbaugh,” a Twitter user wrote.