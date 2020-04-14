‘The Conners’ Fans React As Darlene Accuses Becky Of Going After Her Boyfriend Ben In Wild Sneak Peek Scene

The 'Pilot Lights and Sister Fights' episode features a major blowout between the Conner sisters.

The Conner sisters will have a blowout fight on the next episode of The Conners – and it’s over a guy. In the upcoming Season 2 episode, “Pilot Lights and Sister Fights,” Darlene’s boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) gets caught in the middle of some sisterly drama.

In the sneak peek scene posted to The Conners Instagram page, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) accuses Becky (Lecy Goranson) of trying to steal her man because she doesn’t have a guy in her life. After Becky tries to explain that Ben was just helping her with her baby Beverly Rose because she needed to shower, Darlene points out that Becky’s baby daddy Emilio (Rene Rosado) is stuck in Mexico so she doesn’t have a guy around to “fix” things for her.

“Did you give Ben a little peek before you went in the shower?” Darlene asks her sister.

Things almost take a violent turn as Becky threatens to knock Darlene’s tiny “a**” across the room, but Ben bursts in to break things up. Darlene then turns her wrath on him as she points out that if he wants a baby so much, Becky already has one and they can make a “beautiful” family together.

“You two can populate the world with a bunch of Aryan- looking giant Viking children,” Darlene says.

Becky fires back to call her sister a “nasty little Munchkin,” before Darlene mocks her once again.

The fired-up scene filled with name-calling is reminiscent of the characters’ blowouts on the original Roseanne series moe than 30 years ago.

In comments to the preview clip, The Conners fans wrote that they are ready to watch the sisters’ drama play out on the new episode.

“Oof! Can’t wait!” one fan wrote.

“Lol omg Darlene is everything,” another added.

“Like old times,” a third fan chimed in.

The scene leading up to the blowout was also posted by E! News. In that scene, Becky tells Ben there’s something wrong with the hot water in the house and that she needs to shower because Beverly Rose threw up in her hair. Ben offers a quick fix after surmising that the problem is probably just the pilot light, but when that doesn’t work, Becky accuses him of talking out of his “a** like all men do.”

Unfortunately, Ben’s double duty as Becky’s babysitter and handyman has him missing an important work meeting, which is what prompts Darlene to blow up at them both.

In addition to the Darlene-Ben-Becky drama, Conner patriarch Dan will attempt to reveal his feelings for Louise (Katey Sagal) after showing up at one of her tour gigs in the “Pilot Lights and Sister Fights” episode of The Conners.