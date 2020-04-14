Summer Lynn Hart Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Top In Flirty New Snap

With a lot of time on her hands, Summer Lynn Hart was able to create and upload new content that stunned her 1 million Instagram followers. In today’s post, the Bang Energy model wore an unbuttoned, long-sleeved crop top and a body-hugging mini skirt that accentuated her hourglass figure.

Summer sported a gray two-piece set that consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and miniskirt. She was braless underneath the unbuttoned shirt, showing off a generous amount of cleavage. The top reached a few inches below her chest, displaying her taut stomach. She wore the matching mini skirt that had a button-up design and featured a snug fit, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

In the brand-new snap, the 23-year-old had the photoshoot session in her kitchen. Although the bright natural lighting coming in from the windows illuminated the subject well, some of the lights were still turned on. Summer posed front and center, popping her hip slightly to the side, holding her unbuttoned shirt, making sure her breasts were covered. Her head was tilted as she looked directly at the camera with a small smile on her face. Like most of her photos, the new upload had a warm filter, making skin look a little bronzed.

In the caption of the post, the model wrote a simple reminder to her fans and added a white heart emoji.

Summer sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a full-coverage foundation, well-blended eyeshadow, black mascara, and bronzer. She also applied a hint of blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick. She kept her blond hair down, parted in the middle, and styled straight with the ends hanging over her shoulder and back. For the occasion, she wore a dainty gold necklace and a ring.

Many of her social media fans loved the newest update, as it earned more than 14,500 likes and over 220 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Some of her followers had the urge to compliment the model, flocking the comments section to let her know how stunning she looked. Others were content with using emoji to express their admiration.

“This is a very hot pose, and you have beautiful eyes!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Love the outfit!! You are so beautiful Summer!!!! Every time I see your beautiful pictures, I stay happy,” gushed another Instagram follower.

“It was hard being productive with your photo. I couldn’t keep my eyes on anything else but you,” wrote a third social media user, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.