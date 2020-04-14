Tahlia Hall Puts Her Booty On Display In A White Thong Bikini: ‘Afternoon Delight’

Tahlia Hall didn’t shy away from flaunting her curves in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The Australian model stunned as the sunlight illuminated her sexy figure for the snap.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked like a total smoke show in a white bikini. The top clung tightly to her ample bust, and boasted thick straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The matching thong bottoms hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips snugly while showcasing her round booty and long, lean legs.

She posed on a balcony with her backside facing the camera and her arms resting at her sides. She had her legs apart and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot tall buildings and a clear, blue sky can be seen. A stunning blue ocean scene was also visible behind her.

Tahlia wore her long blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands. The locks fell down her back and brushed her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look included long mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her eyes. Her sun kissed skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheeks, as well as the shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with pink gloss on her plump pout.

Many of Tahlia’s 526,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 34,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 560 remarks on the pic.

“Sexy and beautiful and gorgeous as always,” one follower wrote.

“Wonderful my looooveee, another stated.

“Killing it with kindness and beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“You look so amazing I hope you have a great day,” a fourth comment read.

Tahlia’s followers weren’t surprised to see her show off her booty in a skimpy bathing suit online. The model often flaunts her curves in racy ensembles such as skintight workout gear, revealing dresses, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia most recently piqued her fans’ interest when she put all of her enviable curves on display in a see-through black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, and a pair of matching bunny ears to celebrate Easter. To date, that upload has raked in more than 35,000 likes and over 640 comments.