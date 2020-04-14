Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Soaking Wet White Garment For Sexy Photoshoot

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently shared a smoking-hot double Instagram update with her 3.3 million Instagram followers, taken from a Maxim photoshoot. The snaps were captured in the Bahamas, as Arianny revealed in the geotag of the post. She also made sure to tag the photographer behind the shots, Emilynn Rose, in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The first snap Arianny shared was an artistic black-and-white shot that showcased her incredible body to perfection. She had waded into the ocean until the water came to just above her knees, and her long brunette locks were slicked back in an effortless wet style.

Arianny had on a few accessories, including a bracelet and a delicate pendant necklace. Rather than opting for a simple bikini or swimsuit, the stylist opted to put her in what appeared to be a thin white piece of fabric draped around her body. The fabric was wet in some places, and it clung to her curvaceous physique like a second skin. She held one bit of the garment in her hand while the other hand hung by her side, and she stared straight at the camera with a seductive expression. The look was a strapless style and managed to show off plenty of skin.

The second snap Arianny shared showed a bit more of the overall look, in full color. The water around her was a breathtaking pale turquoise hue, and the sky in the distance was bright and stunning. However, Arianny’s body remained the focal point of the sexy snaps. Her makeup was done in a minimal style that made it appear as though she wasn’t wearing makeup at all.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 20,300 likes within just one hour, including a like from blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas. It also received 242 comments from her eager fans.

“Your posts give me life,” one fan commented.

“Arianny you are a very beautiful and extremely sensual woman,” another follower added.

“Always so stunning babe,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“You are a goddess!” another follower said, referencing the caption that Arianny paired with the snaps.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a short video clip with her Instagram followers that highlighted her curves. The video was part of a project called “Hidden Paradise,” and Arianny wore two revealing ensembles in the clip. Both looks featured tiny Daisy Dukes that showcased Arianny’s toned legs to perfection, and she paired the shorts with either a ruffled white bikini top or a cold shoulder black crop top. Both looks showcased a serious amount of skin, and she channelled a bohemian vibe for the project.