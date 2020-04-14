Pauline Tantot Bares Chest In Open Crocheted Shirt In Racy New Update

Pauline Tantot tantalized her 3.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 14, with a new update in which she flaunted her bare chest in an open top, leaving little to the imagination.

The photo, which can be seen on this link to her Instagram post, showed the French model sitting outdoors in a black lounge chair. Tantot rocked a crocheted top that boasted different blocks of pastel colors. The top had short sleeves and a buttoned front, which Tantot wore entirely open. She positioned the left part of the shirt over her breast while the other side was entirely uncovered. Tantot had to blur her nipple to prevent it from breaking Instagram’s community guidelines.

On her lower body, Tantot wore a pair of bikini bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. The bands sat high on her frame, baring her strong hips and contrasting them with her slender waist.

In her caption written in French, she said: “more or less naked under the sun.”

Unsurprisingly, the photo was an immediate hit with her legion of fans. Within just 20 minutes of being published, the post has garnered more than 61,100 likes and upwards of 325 comments, indicating that it will get many more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of Tantot flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her, showering with compliments. As usual, the messages were written in a series of languages, including her native French, English, Portuguese and Spanish.

“Been a while, still lookin fine tho,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“Gorgeous doll,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyed face, a camera and a fire emoji at the of the comment.

“I love you so much and love watching your movies,” a third fan chimed in, topping the message with a peach, a star-struck face, a bikini and a red heart emoji.

“[Y]ou’re the Queen of IG,” another one added, following the words with a long string of emoji depicting a woman with a crown, smileys, hands raised and a heart.

This isn’t the first time Tantot pushes the limits of Instagram’s guidelines. She often goes braless or topless on her posts, often blurring just enough to keep them Instagram-friendly. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Tantot recently shared another sweltering snapshot in which she rocked a plunging blue-and-white crop top and a pair of skimpy string bikini bottoms adorned with a cherry print. Like today’s post, the photos also raked in thousands of interactions.