Donald Trump’s Second Coronavirus Task Force Is Reportedly Causing Confusion: ‘It’s A Mess’

Last week, President Donald Trump announced a second coronavirus task force focusing on reopening the economy. According to a report from CNN, the announcement has created confusion in the White House.

One official who spoke to CNN claims that the details of the committee, titled “Opening the Country Council,” have changed several times in recent days alone. Another unnamed person allegedly in close contact with the White House described the purported disorganization of the situation.

“It’s a mess right now,” they reportedly said.

CNN claims that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is planned to lead the new group. Other members of the team allegedly include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, as well as the heads of the departments of Transportation, Energy, Agriculture and Labor, and Housing and Urban Development.

Along with White House officials, Trump claims that the force will include top names in businesses, professions, and religions.

“These are the greatest names, the people I think probably know the best. We called them and we’re going to be speaking to them very soon and we want them to have, if it’s questions or statements, we want them to have that for us.”

Despite Trump’s comments, a source who advises chief executives allegedly told CNN that it’s unlikely that business leaders will become formal members of the new COVID-19 task force. According to the source, they will likely provide occasional advice to Mnuchin.

“They aren’t going to say ‘no,'” the source allegedly said.

Contrary to the reported confusion surrounding the team, Trump has painted a different picture of the group. On Monday, he said he expects that committee will “soon” began providing recommendations as to how to reopen the United States economy.

“They already know what I want. I don’t have to give them instructions. They are sophisticated people, the best people in their fields.”

David McIntosh, the Club for Growth President and a Mike Pence ally, has pushed back against the idea of having a coronavirus task force and predicted the chaos it is allegedly causing. In particular, he claimed that the move would likely pit the two groups against each other and stifle the decision-making process. Instead, McIntosh believes that adding more business advisers to the original COVID-19 task force would be the most effective path forward.

According to Mnuchin, he and Trump have examined a list of over 100 business people to join the new group. However, CNN claims it’s unclear how many — if any — will join the force in a formal capacity.