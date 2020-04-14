Lyna Perez Goes Braless In Sheer White Knotted Tank Top

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, April 14, American model Lyna Perez shared a provocative Instagram post with her 4.9 million followers.

The suggestive snap shows the 27-year-old posing outside on a pathway surrounded by gorgeous green foliage. She stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She tilted her head and looked directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

Lyna opted to go braless in a sheer white knotted tank top that left little to the imagination, pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. One of the top’s straps had slid off her shoulder, giving her even more sex appeal. The model also wore coordinating high-cut, ribbed underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. Lyna kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The Instagram star styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and implied she is grateful that “clothing is optional” while she is self-quarantining.

Many of Lyna’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Babe how do [you] look so hot all the time,” asked a fan.

“You are one [extraordinarily] hot woman. Love everything about your style,” added a different devotee.

“Lyna you are the hottest girl on the planet [I] swear,” said another follower.

“You’re so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The tantalizing picture appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pink lingerie set. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.