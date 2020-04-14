Shanna Moakler Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Before & After Photos

Former Miss Universe and TV personality Shanna Moakler showed off her incredible weight loss photos on Instagram recently. In her caption, the model also revealed how she managed to shed the pounds.
Moakler shared two pictures of herself standing in the same pose. On the left was Moakler’s pre-weight loss image. In both pics, the former Miss Universe wore a red, v-neck t-shirt, which she had tied up under her bustline to show off her midsection, and she paired the top with black carpi length workout leggings. In both images, the model wore her blonde hair back, and she stood with one hand holding her phone and the other arm out and bent at a similar angle. On the left side, Moakler appeared to weigh more with a visible muffin top over the waistline of her pants. In the right photo, the model was significantly slimmer with more definition in her legs and midsection and little to no muffin top.
In the caption, Moakler explained that in the photo on the left, she had been working out a lot but not seeing the results she wanted to see. She blamed her lack of progress on hormone treatment that she said led to a 40-pound weight loss as well as eating poorly due to being in a toxic relationship. Overall, she explained that the fix was not easy or overnight. Instead, it took a coordinated effort with her doctor, a nutritionist, and a workout plan plus plenty of time during the past two years, along with leaving the unempowering relationship. The model also noted that she posted a video to her YouTube channel giving more specifics about correcting her recti diastasis.
Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos ???? but I wanted to post my progress over a year, now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left ( and that’s sweet) I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results for a couple reasons…1) I had a doctor lie to me and give me hormones I didn’t need which made me gain 40lbs ( this is common as the more they sell the more bonuses they get, like trips to Hawaii!) 2) even though I was working out I ate like shit because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship…I first had my mommy make over with @drleifrogers this was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c sections or recti diastassis from babies look into it! My YouTube video on my journey is on my link tree in bio! 3)! I started working with @davidallennutrition who finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly, he custom makes plans to your bloodwork!! It’s epic! I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body. I also started using @bombshell_news workouts and conquered my fear of weights… and finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me. There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan… but i had an awesome team and I now just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years! I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too! ❤️????????⚓️????????
More than 10,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button to support Moakler’s significant weight loss reveal. Plus, at least 535 took the time to leave a message praising the former beauty queen or asking her a question about how she achieved her goal.
“Oh, thank you!! I didn’t know there was a way to fix the muscle. My second is almost 2, and I still feel like I look 6 months pregnant. Literally, muscles obliterated,” wrote one follower who was happy to learn more details about how Moakler fixed the damage to her stomach muscles from pregnancy.
“You’re a bad*ss, Shanna! You have SO much strength and bring inspiration to many. There are very few women like you,” a second fan praised.
“Straight amazing!! You look 110% now,” declared a third devotee.
“You look great! It’s not easy but so important to find YOUR happiness!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.