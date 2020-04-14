Shanna Moakler Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Before & After Photos

Former Miss Universe and TV personality Shanna Moakler showed off her incredible weight loss photos on Instagram recently. In her caption, the model also revealed how she managed to shed the pounds.

Moakler shared two pictures of herself standing in the same pose. On the left was Moakler’s pre-weight loss image. In both pics, the former Miss Universe wore a red, v-neck t-shirt, which she had tied up under her bustline to show off her midsection, and she paired the top with black carpi length workout leggings. In both images, the model wore her blonde hair back, and she stood with one hand holding her phone and the other arm out and bent at a similar angle. On the left side, Moakler appeared to weigh more with a visible muffin top over the waistline of her pants. In the right photo, the model was significantly slimmer with more definition in her legs and midsection and little to no muffin top.

In the caption, Moakler explained that in the photo on the left, she had been working out a lot but not seeing the results she wanted to see. She blamed her lack of progress on hormone treatment that she said led to a 40-pound weight loss as well as eating poorly due to being in a toxic relationship. Overall, she explained that the fix was not easy or overnight. Instead, it took a coordinated effort with her doctor, a nutritionist, and a workout plan plus plenty of time during the past two years, along with leaving the unempowering relationship. The model also noted that she posted a video to her YouTube channel giving more specifics about correcting her recti diastasis.

More than 10,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button to support Moakler’s significant weight loss reveal. Plus, at least 535 took the time to leave a message praising the former beauty queen or asking her a question about how she achieved her goal.

“Oh, thank you!! I didn’t know there was a way to fix the muscle. My second is almost 2, and I still feel like I look 6 months pregnant. Literally, muscles obliterated,” wrote one follower who was happy to learn more details about how Moakler fixed the damage to her stomach muscles from pregnancy.

“You’re a bad*ss, Shanna! You have SO much strength and bring inspiration to many. There are very few women like you,” a second fan praised.

“Straight amazing!! You look 110% now,” declared a third devotee.

“You look great! It’s not easy but so important to find YOUR happiness!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.