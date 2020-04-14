Shanna Moakler Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Before & After Photos

Former Miss Universe and TV personality Shanna Moakler recently showed off her incredible weight loss photos on Instagram. In her caption, the model also revealed how she managed to shed the pounds.

Moakler shared two pictures of herself standing in the same pose. On the left was her pre-weight loss image. In both pics, the former Miss Universe wore a red v-neck t-shirt — which she had tied up under her bustline to show off her midsection — and black capri-length workout leggings. In both images, she wore her blond hair tied back and she stood with one hand holding her phone while she held her other arm out and bent at an almost 90-degree angle. In the left-side snap, Moakler appeared to weigh more, as she had a visible muffin top over the waistline of her pants. In the right photo, she was significantly slimmer and had more definition in her legs and midsection, as well as no muffin top.

In the caption, the model explained she had been working out a lot but not seeing the results she wanted to see. She blamed her lack of progress on a hormone treatment that she said led to a 40-pound weight gain. She also said she ate poorly due to being in a toxic relationship. Overall, she explained her weight loss did not come easy nor did it occur overnight. Instead, it took a coordinated effort with her doctor, a nutritionist, and a workout plan — plus plenty of time over the past two years — to achieve the results of the right picture. She said she left her unempowering relationship as well.

More than 10,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button to support her significant weight loss reveal. At least 535 people took the time to leave a message for the former beauty queen, praising her work or asking her a question about how she achieved her goal.

