‘RHOC’ Kara Keough’s Baby Died During Childbirth After Suffering Shoulder Dystocia & Compressed Umbilical Cord

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kara Keough of The Real Housewives of Orange County fame revealed that her baby, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died during childbirth. She said the baby’s death was the result of shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am,” she wrote, adding that he weighed 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanned 21 inches. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Keough also shared a message that will be read by the organ and tissue procurement team in his honor. In the message, McCoy is called an “answered prayer” and “hero” that has “made an impact” on the world.

“May angels lead him in,” the message ends.

At the end of the post, Keough posted a Bible quote from John 16:20.

“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy,” the passage concludes.

The heartfelt social media message was met with condolences from supporters in the comments.

“Prayers for you and your family mama,” one supporter wrote.

“My deepest condolences for the loss of your son,” wrote another.

As reported by People, Keough shared the news of her pregnancy on October 25. In a post for her blog, The Pushover Project, she revealed that the baby was conceived during a family vacation in Europe. She shared her excitement of the occasion and expressed amazement at the positive emotion she was feeling.

“We love you like crazy already, baby,” she wrote in the post.

In the blog post, Keough also opened up about the four years of learning after her first pregnancy, Bravo TV reported. She said that the time has made her more attuned to people struggling to start a family when sharing baby news. In particular, Keough pointed to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, which was coming to a close as she shared the news of her pregnancy.

“Your light is coming,” she said to such people and encouraged them to not give up.

Speaking to E! News in October, Keough revealed that she planned to have an unmedicated birth and have home labor with a doula’s assistance until the time is right for delivery in a hospital.

Keough is married to Kyle Bosworth. They had their first child, 4-year-old Decker Kate, in January 2016.