Beth Chapman Fans Slam Lyssa After She Shares A Pic Of Her Dad & His Girlfriend

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star's daughter got blasted for gushing over her dad's new relationship.

Beth Chapman fans are not happy with Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman. After she shared a photo of her dad with his new girlfriend — less than a year after Beth’s death — fans of the reality star’s late wife reacted on social media.

Lyssa, 32, posted a photo to Instagram of her famous dad posing in front of what looked to be a fireplace with his new girlfriend, Francie Frane. In the picture, a camo-wearing Francie had her hand on Dog’s chest. The 67-year-old reality star wore sunglasses and had his arms around his new love.

Lyssa captioned the image by remarking how “cute” the new lovebirds are, which prompted a major reaction from irate Instagram commenters who felt the cozy photo — and Lyssa’s “approval” of it — was inappropriate, as Beth died less than 10 months ago.

“Beth would be so disappointed in Lyssa,” one commenter wrote.

“So sad for Beth. I don’t think she would be happy,” another added.

Other followers accused Lyssa of never “liking” Beth, while others slammed Dog for moving on with a new woman so fast.

“Wow, I guess everybody is replaceable,” remarked a third social media user.

But one of Dog’s other daughters, Bonnie Jo Chapman, defended the photo and her dad’s new romance.

“Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void,” Bonnie Jo wrote. “Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let my dad live in peace.”

Last month, Dog — who has been married five times and has a dozen children — told The Sun that his relationship with Francie is like a “miracle.” The A&E reality star explained that both he and his new girlfriend are still mourning the losses of their spouses from cancer last year. Dog also said he feels Beth would approve of his new relationship and that she “expects” Francie to take care of him. He added that Francie’s late husband Bob would feel the same.

Earlier this year, Dog admitted he was lonely and planned to start dating. He promised his wife before her death last June that he would never marry again. But in The Sun interview, he hinted he may marry his “miracle” girlfriend, saying there will never be another Mrs. Dog, “but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman.”