Beth Chapman Fans Slam Lyssa After She Shares A Pic Of Her Dad & His Girlfriend

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star's daughter gets blasted for gushing over her dad's new relationship.

Beth Chapman fans are not happy with Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter”‘s daughter, Lyssa. After the adult daughter of the bounty hunter shared a photo of him with his new girlfriend less than a year after Beth’s death, upset fans of the reality star’s late wife reacted on social media.

Lyssa, 32, shared a photo of her famous dad posing with his new girlfriend Francie Frane to Instagram. In the photo, a camo-wearing Francie is pictured with her hand on Dog’s chest. The 67-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star is wearing sunglasses and has his arms around his new love.

Lyssa captioned the pic by remarking how “cute” the new lovebirds are, which prompted a major reaction from irate Instagram commenters who feel the cozy photo — and Lyssa’s “approval” of it — is inappropriate less than 10 months after Beth’s death.

“Beth would be so disappointed in Lyssa,” one commenter wrote.

“So sad for Beth. I don’t think she would be happy,” another added.

Other followers accused Lyssa of never “liking” Beth, while others slammed Dog for moving on with a new woman so fast.

“Wow, I guess everybody is replaceable,” one commenter wrote.

But one of Dog’s other daughters, Bonnie Jo Chapman, defended the photo and her dad’s new romance.

“Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void,” Bonnie Jo wrote. “Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let my dad live in peace.”

Last month, Dog, who been married five times and has a dozen children, told The Sun that his relationship with Francie is like a “miracle.” The A&E reality star explained that both he and his new girlfriend are still mourning the losses of their spouses from cancer last year. Dog also said he feels that Beth would approve of his new relationship and that she “expects” Francie to take care of him. He added that Francie’s late husband Bob would feel the same.

Earlier this year, Dog admitted that he was lonely and planned to start dating. He promised his wife before her death last June that he would never marry again. But in the Sun interview, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star hinted that he marry his “miracle” girlfriend Francie by saying there will never be another Mrs. Dog, “but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman.”