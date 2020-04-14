‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reacts To Dorit Kemsley Calling Her Judge-y, Admits She’s A ‘Sh*t-Stirrer’

Teddi Mellencamp is owning it.

Teddi Mellencamp agrees with some comments her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars recently made about her.

During an April 11 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Mellencamp was asked about a moment in the Season 10 trailer in which her cast mate Dorit Kemsley slammed her as “judge-y” before admitting that the two of them definitely have issues throughout the upcoming episodes and seemingly giving a nod to Lisa Rinna’s recent claim about her spilling the most tea during the season.

“When do Dorit and I not have issues? I mean, I think that Dorit and I have some ups and downs and we can laugh at it or we can fight about it. But it is what it is. And you know what? Sometimes I can be judge-y. So, she’s right,” Mellencamp admitted to the magazine.

According to Mellencamp, there is “of course” one particular thing that gets her in trouble during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. However, as expected, she couldn’t share what that one thing was. Instead, she began to label herself with the many things that have been said about her throughout her career on the Bravo reality show.

“I’m a know-it-all. I’m a judge-y know-it-all. I don’t know when it’s going to play out but I’m a [hormonal, judge-y know-it-all]. [I’m] all the things… and [they’re] probably adding sh*t-stirrer to it,” Mellencamp shared.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have seen, Mellencamp was recently discussed by Lisa Rinna on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, which has been broadcast from his New York City apartment for the past several weeks.

During the show, Rinna revealed it was Mellencamp who spilled the most tea during Season 10.

Continuing on to Us Weekly magazine, Mellencamp said that she believes Season 10 felt like the realest season she’s taken part in, explaining that there were so many layers to the drama that she and her co-stars endured. Mellencamp also said that at times, she and her cast mates were unable to fully work through things with one another before more drama erupted between them.

“It never ends,” she teased.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp discussed the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Entertainment Tonight at the end of February, explaining that there was a lot more happening behind the scenes than what viewers were seeing in the press.