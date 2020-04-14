Jessica Weaver Goes Braless Under Sexy Tie Top While Rocking Daisy Dukes

Jessica Weaver took to Instagram earlier today to share two hot side-by-side photos that showed her clad in a tied crop top and a pair of daisy dukes. The Tuesday morning upload has only been live on her page for two short hours, but the model’s fans are praising the skin-baring snap already.

The photos captured the model lounging around at home in Los Angeles, California. The photos were bright and showed Weaver resting on a gray sofa with a cream blanket draped over the front of it. A gray and white textured pillow was the perfect addition to the chair, and in both of the images, the busty model appeared to be relaxed. In the caption of the update, the model asked fans for the top three qualities that make a girlfriend amazing to a man.

The photo on the left showed Weaver leaning forward and closing her eyes. She wasn’t shy when it came to showing off her killer cleavage in a vibrant yellow crop top that did her nothing but favors. She tied the garment in the front, flaunting a portion of her taut tummy. The piece barely covered her chest, but fans didn’t seem to mind her tanned decolletage in the braless look. Its straps sat wide on her shoulders, and the large black tattoo sleeve on her arm was also on display.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and featured a Daisy Duke cut, hitting right around her navel. The tiny piece helped to draw attention to her trim waist while the high cut of the shorts showcased her lean stems.

Weaver, who recently sizzled in a racy red top, wore her long blond locks slicked back in a high bun that sat messily on the top of her head. She covered most of her forehead with her chic bangs while a few other pieces of loose hair fell around the frame of her face. The look wouldn’t be complete without an expert application of makeup that included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and sheer lipgloss.

Fans have showered the side-by-side photos with plenty of love, double-tapping the picture over 22,000 times while flooding the comments section hundreds of times. Many fans raved over Weaver’s curvy figure while countless others showered the comment section with qualities that make a girlfriend amazing to a man.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT I THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” one fan wrote, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re beautiful in every way,” a second chimed in.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day honesty n loyalty n personality,” one more commented.