Anthony Fauci Says White House Coronavirus Press Briefings Are ‘Really Draining’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become an important face in the White House coronavirus task team, but the respected immunologist said on Tuesday that the lengthy press briefings he attends almost daily are “really draining.”

As AP News reports, Fauci commented on Monday’s press conference, which ran nearly two-and-a-half-hours, saying that while he acknowledges that his role in addressing the public is vital, the lengthy briefings can be a challenge.

“If I had been able to just make a few comments and then go to work, that would have really been much better,” he said. “It isn’t the idea of being there and answering questions, which I really think is important for the American public. It’s the amount of time.”

Monday’s press conference included a video compiled by the White House to correct what President Donald Trump called the media’s spreading of misinformation about his response to the virus.

Fauci spends much of his time – when he isn’t in front of cameras speaking to the nation – behind the scenes battling the pandemic. Right now, he has been looking at blood tests to figure out how to determine when someone has been exposed to the virus and has developed an immune response. Knowing this information will be key in re-opening the economy in the future.

It’s developing a reliable test that is part of what Fauci says he’s waiting on before he can recommend easing social isolation guidelines.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said.

Although the White House has been eyeing a May 1 date for easing restrictions, Fauci says that date is “a bit overly optimistic” for many areas, which are just now seeing the outbreak begin to intensify.

Once the economy does begin to re-open, it will likely be in segments, with areas that have tackled their outbreaks earlier and are beginning to see a major flattening of the curve likely to open first.

Fauci says that once the country does re-open, there will be new cases, so having a reliable test is key.

“I’ll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections. It’s how you deal with the infections that’s going count,” Fauci said.

He warns that those who get infected will need to be isolated from the community or you could see spots of the virus re-emerging. While it isn’t a certainty, he predicts that the United States could see a second wave of the disease in September, October, or November.

But, he said, at that point the country may be better poised to tackle an outbreak.