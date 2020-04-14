Gwen Singer Steams Up Instagram In A White Crop Top, Black Panties & Fishnet Stockings

Gwen Singer wasn’t shy about flashing her curves in her latest Instagram update. She showed off some skin while posing in her “favorite shirt” for the camera.

In the racy post, Gwen looked smoking hot in a white crop top that flaunted her toned arms. She went braless under the shirt, which she lifted up to showcase her bare chest and flat tummy underneath.

She added a pair of skimpy black thong panties and some black fishnet stockings to the ensemble. The lingerie put her tiny waist, curvy hips, and round booty on display. Her lean legs were also featured in the shots. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen stood in front of a mirror with her legs apart as she lifted up her shirt and looked away from the camera. The second pic was similar. However, she gave a sultry stare into the lens and wore a smirk on her face. In the third shot, she pushed her hip to the side while looking down at the ground as she beamed a bright smile.

Gwen parted her long, dark hair to the side and styled the strands in voluminous waves that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner. She added shiny eye shadow and thick brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

She accentuated her flawless skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with red gloss on her full lips.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers shared their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,500 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 messages for her to read.

“I just focused on your incredible and amazing smile as well as those gorgeous eyes. Just remember… you are always always beautiful!!! Thank you for inspiring us during this difficult time,” one follower gushed.

“Gorgeous you look absolutely amazing in that outfit,” another wrote.

“My dear beautiful girl,” a third social media user stated.

“Stunning amazing baby,” a fourth comment read.

Gwen’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy little outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently set Instagram on fire when she wore a see-through floral bra and a pair of Daisy Dukes to celebrate Easter. To date, that snap has gained more than 35,000 likes and over 620 comments.