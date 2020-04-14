Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 While Pregnant

Teddi Mellencamp announced she was expecting in September amid production.

Teddi Mellencamp was pregnant for the entirety of production on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during an interview with Us Weekly magazine on April 11, the mother of three opened up about filming with her co-stars while expecting.

After first telling the outlet that she was initially trying to wait to share her baby news with her co-stars because she wanted to tell them all as a group, Mellencamp admitted that she is unsure about how things will play out on the show. She then said that filming the show while pregnant was actually less stressful for her.

“I feel now that I’ve been able to do this pregnant, I could probably do anything,” Mellencamp joked, adding that her anxiety level was much harder during the time she filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Seasons 8 and 9.

Mellencamp went on to explain that because she was doing something very important with her body, noting she was “growing a baby,” she wasn’t nearly as consumed with the petty drama going on between her and her co-stars during Season 10 as she may have been during past seasons. She also shared that being pregnant gave her a different perspective on the challenging moments she endured while filming the new episodes.

According to Mellencamp, she definitely faced drama with her cast mates during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was often hormonal during production. However, she didn’t try to control the situations she found herself in. Instead, she simply worked through them in the best way she could.

“This is the most, like real, the realest it’s ever felt. It hits home and there’s so many layers and there’s still so much we don’t know. And you know, I think that just when you’re able to fully work through things … then you hear other things,” she shared.

Mellencamp announced her pregnancy in September after attending New York Fashion Week with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and walking in Kyle Richards’ runway show for her clothing line. Still, fans will have to wait and see how she announces her baby news to her co-stars until the show begins airing on Bravo tomorrow, April 15.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp revealed on an emotional episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, last year, that she and husband Edwin Arroyave were completely surprised by her pregnancy last year because they had previously needed to use in-vitro fertilization to conceive their older children.