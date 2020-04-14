Angela Simmons Sizzles In An Orange Animal-Print Mini Dress

Angela revealed that she misses wearing high heels.

Angela Simmons rocked a eye-catching mini dress and turned her hallway into a runway.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to share a new video with her 6.5 million followers. According to Angela, she decided to dress up and put on her own mini fashion show because she missed wearing her high heels.

The stylish entrepreneur was rocking a bright orange mini dress that featured a black leopard-print pattern. The figure-flattering garment had long sleeves and a mock neck that kept the top half of Angela’s body mostly covered up. However, it clung to her curves to showcase her hourglass shape, including her ample bust, slim waist, and voluptuous hips.

The bottom half of Angela’s dress showed a lot more skin. The hemline of her skintight skirt hit her mid-thigh, so she was flaunting her shapely thighs. Her legs looked toned and strong, revealing the results of her dedication to working hard to stay in shape. In the caption of her post, Angela revealed that her dress was from Fashion Nova, and she made sure to add that she’s an ambassador for the popular retail brand.

Angela completed her outfit with a pair of black patent leather heels with pointed toes. She accessorized her look with a pair of over-sized silver hoop earrings.

Angela was wearing her dark, waist-length locks styled in thick curls. She had all of her of her hair pushed in front of her right shoulder.

The popular influencer kept her beauty look soft and natural. Her full lips were a glossy dark pink, and she was wearing minimal or no eye makeup. Her skin looked flawless, and it had an all-over glow.

Angela was shown strutting her stuff down a hallway in her home. As she slowly sashayed towards the camera, she tossed her hair around and placed one hand on her hip. She had her lips parted, which made her facial expression look sultry.

The end of Angela’s video included a brief shot of her curvaceous derriere as she turned away from the camera and shot it a seductive look over her shoulder.

For her runway music, Angela chose the Beyonce track “Why Don’t You Love Me.” As of this writing, the fashion enthusiast’s Instagram followers have liked her video over 31,000 times.

“Fashion show killer,” read one response to her post.

“You better werk it,” another commenter enthused.

“Yes ma’am! Love the way the dress moves,” a third admirer gushed.

“Hottest chick in the game wearing no chain,” wrote a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time Angela has has showed off a smoking hot piece that she can’t currently wear out. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked two different thigh-high boots in a video that she uploaded to Instagram last month.