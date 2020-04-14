French Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Flaunts Ripped Body & Generous Cleavage Next To The Pool

Anais Zanotti flaunted her killer figure when she recently updated her Instagram page. The former Playboymodel looked ripped and ready for action as she posed outside on a sunny day.

Anais showed off her strong, athletic frame when she posed in front of her swimming pool. She wore a tight-fitting sports bra that did very little to conceal her chest area. In fact, the bra maximized her cleavage by pushing her breasts up and together. She boasted ample cleavage and sideboob in the stunning pic.

Those who follow the model know that she often touts the benefits of working on your back. She believes that a strong back gives you the illusion of an hourglass figure. The pic clearly shows what Anais is talking about. Her broad, muscular shoulders contrast sharply with her waist. And together with her strong triceps, Anais poses a formidable figure.

While other models depend on lace and underwire to help them enhance their curves, the humble sports bra was made from a simple dark blue fabric with yellow spaghetti straps. The athleisure wear exposed her washboard abs, trim waist, and bronzed skin.

In contrast to her skimpy top, Anais wore oversized boy shorts that seemed much too loose for her. The mismatched bottoms, however, still showed off her strong legs.

Anais took the pic in her garden. Behind her, a swimming pool was flanked by tall palm trees. She seemed to be in her element as she wore her red sneakers and gloves. She looked off into the distance in this particular shot.

The fitness model kept her look simple, opting to wear her long brown hair in a high ponytail. She wore very little makeup for a more natural look. Anais defined her brows, swept on some mascara, and slicked on nude lipstick. She looked fierce.

The vegan athlete has inspired many to change their way of looking at nutrition. She has already amassed a following of over 523,000 followers who enjoy her posts. Some even took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of the pic.

“Insane shape❤️ your just stunning Anai❤️” one fan noted. Anais loves keeping her body in top form and she looked terrific.

“You look so amazing ????????,” another follower complimented her.

A third fan gave her high praise and referred to the iconic song used in the Rocky franchise. Anais’ athletic figure is a tribute to her hard work and dedication.

“The eye of the tiger look ????” the person quipped.

Anais often shares her workout videos and philosophy. It’s photos like these that keep the fans streaming in.