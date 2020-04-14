Sara Underwood Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Lace-Up Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Shorts

The American model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, April 14, American model Sara Underwood uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 9.2 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap was taken at an undisclosed location in Oregon by Sara’s husband, Jacob Witzling. The former Playboy Playmate is seen posing in what appears to be a desert. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she shielded her face with one of her hands. The 36-year-old looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink, plunging lace-up crop top and a pair of figure-hugging, frayed hem denim shorts from the clothing company, Revolve. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the casual look relatively simple and only accessorized with a floral-patterned head scarf.

For the photo, the model styled her honey-colored hair in a top knot bun, with a few loose pieces framing her face. Sara enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by generously applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. The subtle application also included sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and implied that the situation made her feel frustrated. She also provided additional advertisement for Revolve.

Many of Sara’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely so beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Hot and gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You look so amazing,” said another follower.

“You are the best,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a mini dress with ruched detailing while posing in the woods. That post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.