Meg Kylie Sizzles In Pink Monokini While ‘Enjoying Some Sunshine’ On Her ‘Balcony’

Meg Kylie tantalized her 807,000 followers when she posted a sultry update on her Instagram page earlier today. In the new snapshot, the Australian model slipped into a sexy one-piece bathing suit while soaking up some sun on her balcony.

Meg rocked a pink one-shoulder monokini that showcased her stunning physique. It boasted padded cups that barely held her chest, making her spill out from the bottom of the garment. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was on display. Also, the deep neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage, and the single strap clung to her left shoulder, highlighting her her lean arms. The lower part of the swimsuit featured semi-high-waisted bottoms with a narrow waistband that hung over her slim waist, accentuating her hips. A big cut-out in the midsection exposed her toned tummy and flat abs.

In the snap, Meg was out on her balcony, dressed in her skimpy swimwear with her bronzed skin drenched in sunshine. She had a white visor on and posed with her left hip angled to the side while raising her arms, holding her hair away from her face, and looked into the camera, giving a seductive gaze. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, other than her shadow on a white wall.

As mentioned, the 23-year-old was holding her brunette tresses, seemingly like a ponytail, leaving a few tendrils of hair framing her face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a dewy foundation, darkened eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and colored lip gloss. As for her accessories, she decided to wear a pendant necklace and a pair of dainty earrings.

In the caption, Meg talked about how she spent her day, sharing to her fans that despite the crazy situation now, she was “grateful” for the simple things such as the “sunshine.” She also tagged her swimwear sponsor, On Polly, and their sister account, Oh Polly Swim in the photo, and gave a discount code for her followers to use.

The new upload gained over 19,600 likes and more than 200 comments. A lot of her online admirers and some fellow influencers flocked to the comments section and took the time writing compliments on the latest jaw-dropping display. Some others preferred a combination of emoji as an expression of their thoughts.

“I recently followed you, and I think you are gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Great color on your body. You look amazing as always,” gushed another social media user.

“Even your shadow is fire,” added the third one.