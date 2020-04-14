Donald Trump Slammed For Airing ‘Propaganda’ Video During Coronavirus Press Conference

On Monday evening’s White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump aired a video slamming the press and touting his job addressing the pandemic – a move that has garnered criticism from those who say that the video was “propaganda.”

During the press conference, as covered by NBC, Trump attacked the press, saying that the New York Times and others would go out of business because he won’t be around to write about in the future. He then stepped away from the podium to air a video that showed media coverage with some people in the media downplaying the intensity of the virus.

The video then transitioned to a segment made to show the steps Trump has taken to address the COVUD-19 pandemic, followed by a segment showing governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and New York’s Andrew Cuomo praising Trump’s actions and thanking him for his assistance to the states.

As the video aired, Trump looked at the assembled press in the room and gestured to the video, smiling.

After the video ended, the president claimed that he could air hundreds of clips showing people praising him, but he didn’t want the press conference to go on too long. But, he added, the media wasn’t covering him fairly.

He continued to say that he had given the states all the medical equipment they need and criticized New York for requesting 40,000 ventilators.

The video appeared to be in response to the New York Times piece, published over the weekend, that claimed Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus and didn’t act aggressively enough in the early days of its spread in the U.S.

After the piece aired, critics lashed out at the president, saying that the video was propaganda.

“That was propaganda. That was not just a campaign video. That was propaganda aired at taxpayer expense in the White House briefing room. And it was selective, cherry-picking information,” CNN’s John King said, according to Yahoo News.

MSNBC cut away from the video as it aired.

“We are going to avoid airing any more of this White House briefing until it returns to what it was supposed to be, which was a coronavirus task force providing medical information,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber said.

“What we just saw… was a video the White House put out which suggests they are spending their precious time right now making videos that defend the president’s record and tenure, rather than provide the much-needed emergency medical information.”

During the press conference, the president argued that the video was necessary in order to correct the “fake news” being published.