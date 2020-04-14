Donald Trump Invokes ‘Mutiny On The Bounty’ When Referencing Democratic Governors

Donald Trump continued his very public feud with a small group of state governors on Twitter, Tuesday morning. The President invoked the classic movie, Mutiny on the Bounty and said someone should tell “the Democrat governors” it’s one of his favorite films.

“A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain.”

Trump ended the tweet by saying “too easy,” though it’s not entirely clear what exactly that comment meant. What is clear is the post is the latest in what is an escalating back and forth between the president and several governors regarding who has the power to “reopen” business as usual in individual states.

Earlier this week, Trump declared he had the absolute right to tell states they needed to lift restrictions that were put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Several governors clapped back, explaining they had the ultimate authority over when to lift the rules they originally put in place.

The argument spread on social media, causing the 10th Amendment to trend on Twitter for a time on Monday. That amendment lays out that powers not granted to the federal government by the constitution, fall to the states.

The disagreement continued during Trump’s daily briefing on the coronavirus when several reporters peppered him with questions on where he thought he got the authority he claimed. At one point, a reporter asked whether or not any governors agreed with his assertion. At one point he was asked whether or not any governors agreed with his proclamation and he responded he hadn’t asked anyone because he didn’t have to.

Earlier in the morning, Trump specifically called out New York governor Andrew Cuomo on social media claiming the governor had been calling and begging him for things. He added Cuomo had talked about wanting independence but didn’t seem to really want it.

As for his comparing the argument between himself and various governors to one of, some of Trump’s followers were quick to point out the analogy might not be the best. One user asked whether he had seen the end of the film.

At the end of Mutiny on the Bounty, the British court technically exonerates Captain Bligh but also admits he should have never been named captain of the HMS Bounty in the first place. Social media users were quick to point out a direct correlation of that ending would hint people had decided he wasn’t fit for the presidency.