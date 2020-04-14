Ana Cheri Bares Cleavage In Unbuttoned Crop Top & Low-Rise Sweatpants On Instagram

Ana Cheri turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. In the new series of photos, the model rocked an unbuttoned crop top and low-rise, tight sweatpants as she lounged around her home with her cat and a cup of coffee.

The photos showed Ana posing on her cream-colored couch in front of a window with closed binds. Light shone in through the blinds and washed over her tan body, highlighting her killer muscles. She looked cozy yet sexy in her skimpy outfit, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Ana’s look included a coral pink, ribbed, Henley-style crop top with silver buttons down the front. The top two buttons were left open, giving fans a glimpse at the model’s busty chest. In addition, the low-cut neckline allowed her cleavage to spill out. The top extended to the start of her midsection, showing off her flat, toned tummy.

She paired the top with a v-shaped, pink velvet thong. The front remained low on her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. She covered the thong with a pair of white, tight-fitting sweatpants, which sat on her hips and hugged her curvy thighs closely.

Ana finished off the look with pink socks, a pair of round silver glasses, a silver ring, and a gold bangle on her wrist. She rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, black eyeliner, bright highlighter, and a pink lip gloss. Her long brown hair fell passed her shoulders in luscious curls.

In the first photo, she stood in front of the couch and held a white graphic mug in front of her waist. She parted her lips and looked off-camera. The second photo showed the beauty with one hand in her pocket, which pulled her sweats down slightly to reveal more of her thong. Finally, in the third shot, she sat cross-legged on the couch and bent down to pet her cat, giving fans a view of her cleavage.

Ana’s post garnered more than 70,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous as always Ana,” one fan wrote.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” added another user, including a red heart emoji with their comment.

Ana’s fans know that she can pull off any look, as she tends to sport a variety of outfits in her posts. For example, earlier this week, she wore a skintight activewear look, which her fans loved.