Ana Cheri Bares Cleavage In Unbuttoned Bralette & Low-Rise Sweatpants On Instagram

Ana Cheri turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday morning. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked an unbuttoned Henley bralette that left little to the imagination and low-rise, tight sweatpants as she lounged around her home with her cat and a cup of coffee.

The photos showed Ana posing on her cream-colored couch in front of a window with closed binds. Light shined in through the blinds and washed over Ana’s tan body, highlighting her killer muscles. She looked cozy yet sexy in her skimpy outfit, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Ana’s look included a coral pink, ribbed, Henley-style bralette with silver buttons down the front. The top two buttons were left open, giving fans a glimpse at the model’s busty chest. In addition, the low-cut neckline allowed her cleavage to spill out. The waistband of the bralette came down to the top of her midsection, showing off her flat, toned tummy.

Ana paired the top with a V-shaped, pink velvet thong. The front remained low on Ana’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Ana covered the thong with a pair of white, tight-fitting sweatpants, which sat on her hips and hugged her curvy thighs closely.

Ana finished off the look with pink socks, a pair of round, silver glasses, a silver ring, and a gold bangle on her wrist. She rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, black eyeliner, bright highlighter, and a pink lip gloss. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in luscious curls.

In the first photo, Ana stood in front of the couch and held a white, graphic mug in front of her waist. She parted her lips and looked off-camera. The second photo showed Ana with one hand in her pocket, which pulled her sweats down slightly to reveal more of her thong. Finally, in the third shot, she sat cross-legged on the couch and bent down to pet her cat, giving fans a view of her cleavage.

Ana’s post garnered more than 70,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous as always Ana,” one fan said.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” another user added with a red heart emoji.

Ana’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she sported a skintight activewear look, which her fans loved.